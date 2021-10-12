Analysts Expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.25). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETTX traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 83,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $154.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.72. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

