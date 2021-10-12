Analysts Expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.25). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Entasis Therapeutics.
Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05).
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ETTX traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 83,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $154.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.72. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.88.
Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.
