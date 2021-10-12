Analysts Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Insulet posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million.

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Insulet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

PODD traded up $7.72 on Thursday, hitting $300.95. 3,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,144. Insulet has a 12 month low of $214.93 and a 12 month high of $309.99. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -637.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.14 and its 200-day moving average is $278.64.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

