Analysts Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 212,806 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $1,201,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.4% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 58,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

