Analysts Expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to Post -$0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Nevro reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Nevro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

NVRO stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. Nevro has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.94.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

