Analysts Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.16 Million

Brokerages expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report sales of $64.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $64.22 million. ZIX posted sales of $54.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $253.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.60 million to $253.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $286.57 million, with estimates ranging from $283.44 million to $289.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIXI. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ZIX by 14.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ZIX by 469.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 72,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,826 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 207,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,749. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $429.15 million, a P/E ratio of -22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.