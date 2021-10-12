Analysts Set Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) PT at $83.40

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMDUF shares. Morgan Stanley set a $83.40 target price on Amundi and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $83.40 target price on Amundi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of AMDUF opened at $83.40 on Friday. Amundi has a 52-week low of $70.01 and a 52-week high of $83.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

