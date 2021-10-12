Analysts Set Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Price Target at $31.71

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 217,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,010 and have sold 1,380,000 shares valued at $19,300,000. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDNY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,489. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

