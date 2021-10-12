Analysts Set IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Target Price at $117.00

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $118.30. The company had a trading volume of 598,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $125.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.84 and a 200 day moving average of $111.82. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

