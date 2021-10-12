Analysts Set MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) Target Price at C$4.83

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAV shares. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector peform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of MAV opened at C$2.10 on Friday. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12 month low of C$2.07 and a 12 month high of C$7.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.39 million and a PE ratio of 7.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$35.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

