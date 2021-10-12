Analysts Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) PT at $5.01

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.75. 45,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,406. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.37.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

