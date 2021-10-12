Analysts Set Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) PT at $126.07

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. Barclays increased their price target on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,688 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares during the period.

Rapid7 stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $125.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.85.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.