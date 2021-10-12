Analysts Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) PT at $87.77

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,937 shares of company stock worth $4,394,933. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $70.72. 2,046,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,519,369. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

