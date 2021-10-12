Analysts Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Target Price at $5.06

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEBEF. Desjardins reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XEBEF remained flat at $$2.11 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,346. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

