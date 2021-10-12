Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Devon Energy (DVN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) recently:

10/7/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $42.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Devon Energy targets strong oil production over the long term and anticipates solid contribution from the Delaware Basin. The company’s operation in Delaware has expanded due to its all-stock merger deal with WPX Energy. Devon’s divestiture of Canadian and Barnett Shale gas assets will allow it to focus on its holdings in five high-quality oil-rich U.S. basins, and boost production from its domestic holdings. It has ample liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. In the past year, Devon’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company operates in a competitive industry, wherein a few operators are in a secure position due to stronger financial capabilities. Limited control over some of its properties and regulations is a headwind. Volatile commodity prices and how it will trade in future can impact business.”

9/9/2021 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/23/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.97. 281,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,170,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $40.86.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after buying an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after buying an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after buying an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

