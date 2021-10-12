Analyzing Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports N/A N/A N/A Phunware -429.56% -560.65% -75.52%

Her Imports has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 11.98, indicating that its share price is 1,098% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Phunware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Her Imports and Phunware’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports $12.14 million 0.02 -$7.48 million N/A N/A Phunware $10.00 million 6.81 -$22.20 million ($0.37) -2.46

Her Imports has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Her Imports and Phunware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00

Phunware has a consensus price target of $1.88, suggesting a potential upside of 106.07%. Given Phunware’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than Her Imports.

Summary

Phunware beats Her Imports on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Her Imports Company Profile

Her Imports engages in the provision of human hair extensions and related to hair care, and beauty products. It offers deep wave, tight curl, body wave, and straight bundles at consultation studios and on its ecommerce website. It operates under the Her Imports, and OSIworks brands. The company was founded on August 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc. engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide. The company was founded by Alan S. Knitowski and Luan Dang in February 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

