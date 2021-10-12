AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

ANAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NASDAQ ANAB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,086. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $786.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.29 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

