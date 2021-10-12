Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,265,000 after buying an additional 2,674,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after buying an additional 2,515,406 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after buying an additional 2,262,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after buying an additional 1,800,051 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,567,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,728. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

