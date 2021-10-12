Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.58.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.
In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,567,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,728. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.
About Antero Midstream
Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
