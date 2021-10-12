Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $66,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $380.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.01 and a 52-week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

