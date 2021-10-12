Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Anthem in the second quarter worth $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 61.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the second quarter worth $60,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.43. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.01 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

