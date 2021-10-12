APG Asset Management N.V. Has $312.52 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,847,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340,839 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.73% of Newmont worth $312,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 233,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,392. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,435,117. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

