APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 10,900 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,422,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Allegion makes up 1.1% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Allegion worth $636,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,251. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.67 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

