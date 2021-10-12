APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 5,200 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,621,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston accounts for about 0.9% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 5.25% of Lamb Weston worth $518,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,475 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,964,000 after acquiring an additional 762,098 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,169,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,271,000 after acquiring an additional 415,575 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,231,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,969,000 after acquiring an additional 388,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $21,539,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LW traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,937. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average is $73.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

