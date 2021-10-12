APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 67,566 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 824,667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 67,566 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $367,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $2,737,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 188.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.32.

Netflix stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $627.74. 97,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,076. The business’s 50 day moving average is $571.51 and its 200 day moving average is $535.42. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $646.84. The company has a market capitalization of $277.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

