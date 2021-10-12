APG Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,161,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,900 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes makes up approximately 4.5% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $719,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

INVH traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,415. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

