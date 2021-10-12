APG Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 1,263,800 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 106.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,446,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.03% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $50,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PK. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE PK traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 46,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,829. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.