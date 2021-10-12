APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 236,000 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

APG Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,180,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236,000 shares during the quarter. Sabra Health Care REIT comprises 0.7% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $113,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 337,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 75,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Shares of SBRA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.87. 20,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.43 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

