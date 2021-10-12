Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 128.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

