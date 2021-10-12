AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.36

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 4128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

APPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David J. Lee purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ciara Burnham purchased 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPH. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $215,916,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $112,971,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $43,811,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $17,863,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,573,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,173,000 after acquiring an additional 935,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

