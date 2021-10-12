Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $142.08. 2,532,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,546,109. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

