Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.25

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 143053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

AMTI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $292,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $330,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,682. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 8,764,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 469,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 670,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,825,000 after purchasing an additional 169,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,017,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,517,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

