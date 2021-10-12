AppLovin Co.’s (NYSE:APP) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 12th

AppLovin’s (NYSE:APP) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, October 12th. AppLovin had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $2,000,000,000 based on an initial share price of $80.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.54.
APP stock opened at $87.41 on Tuesday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $90.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
In related news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,049,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,598,695.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,071 shares of company stock worth $14,523,320. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
