AppLovin Co.’s (NYSE:APP) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 12th

AppLovin’s (NYSE:APP) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, October 12th. AppLovin had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $2,000,000,000 based on an initial share price of $80.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.54.

APP stock opened at $87.41 on Tuesday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $90.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,049,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,598,695.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,071 shares of company stock worth $14,523,320. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

