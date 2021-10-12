AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Short Interest Up 562.5% in September

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,400 shares, an increase of 562.5% from the September 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,949,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of APYP stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 139,691,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,852,864. AppYea has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

AppYea Company Profile

AppYea, Inc operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. The firm also focuses on healthy CBD products, software development, and lab testing and services. The company was founded on November 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

