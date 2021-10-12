Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Downgraded by Stephens

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $67.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

ADM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $148,312,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580,164 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,505,000 after purchasing an additional 560,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 181.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,871,000 after purchasing an additional 462,474 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

