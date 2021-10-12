Arepacoin (AREPA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $77,220.23

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 57.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Arepacoin has a market cap of $77,220.23 and $6.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,180,754 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

