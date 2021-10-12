ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by 43.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 135.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.1%.

NYSE ARR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,513. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $788.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARR. B. Riley began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $310,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 54.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 907,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

