Arqma (ARQ) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $562,045.53 and $7,858.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,923.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.30 or 0.06131540 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.78 or 0.00310553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.01 or 0.01045281 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00093488 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.97 or 0.00484814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.41 or 0.00338019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.11 or 0.00311133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,000,418 coins and its circulating supply is 10,955,874 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

