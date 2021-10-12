ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,022,300 shares, an increase of 996.9% from the September 15th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 170.4 days.
Shares of ASMVF remained flat at $$12.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. ASM Pacific Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86.
About ASM Pacific Technology
Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.