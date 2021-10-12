ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,022,300 shares, an increase of 996.9% from the September 15th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 170.4 days.

Shares of ASMVF remained flat at $$12.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. ASM Pacific Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86.

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

