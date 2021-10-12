AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $60.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The company has a market cap of $188.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 68.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 43.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,486,000 after acquiring an additional 614,552 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 17.5% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $956,000. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

