Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

ATTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atento from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Atento from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ATTO stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. The stock has a market cap of $405.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79, a PEG ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.58. Atento has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $30.48.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atento will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atento by 39.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Atento during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

