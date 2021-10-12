Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.48). Aterian reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year earnings of ($4.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($3.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $73,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,255,000. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,539,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,769,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATER stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,535,832. The firm has a market cap of $284.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17. Aterian has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

