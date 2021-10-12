Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Athenex has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $273.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 121.58%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 50,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the first quarter worth $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Athenex during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Athenex during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Athenex by 43.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

