Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Gap Down to $38.36

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.36, but opened at $37.48. Atlantic Union Bankshares shares last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 1,083 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

