Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AY. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

NASDAQ AY traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $35.28. 682,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,599. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,432,000 after purchasing an additional 686,629 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $14,958,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $13,483,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,154 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

