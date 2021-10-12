Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATVDY remained flat at $$4.02 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $4.72.

ATRESMEDIA Corp. de Medios de Comunicación SA engages in the provision of broadcast media services. It operates through the following segments: Audio Visual and Radio,. The company was founded on June 7, 1988 and is headquartered in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Spain.

