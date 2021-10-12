AT&T (NYSE:T) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. AT&T traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 1053943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $185.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile (NYSE:T)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.