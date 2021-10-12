Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) Insider Neil England Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) insider Neil England purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £36,000 ($47,034.23).

Shares of AUGM opened at GBX 143 ($1.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 159.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 156.43. Augmentum Fintech PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.50 ($1.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.50 ($2.27).

Augmentum Fintech Company Profile

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

