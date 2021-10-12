Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.57 and last traded at $64.61. Approximately 71,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 85,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.74.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDV. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,926,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,483,000. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

