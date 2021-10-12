Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives $99.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. Bank of America raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

CAR traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.07. 19,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,177. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.24. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $143.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

