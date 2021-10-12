AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.96

Shares of AXA SA (EPA:CS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €22.96 ($27.01) and traded as high as €24.33 ($28.62). AXA shares last traded at €24.19 ($28.46), with a volume of 3,567,200 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CS shares. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €25.24 ($29.70).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.96.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

