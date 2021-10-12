Axa S.A. Boosts Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $14,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 175.55 and a beta of 1.87. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The firm’s revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DNLI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $942,499.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 6,143 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $300,454.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,397 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

